Baze University Students Protest Against 35% Tuition and 100% Hostel Fee Hike

Students of Baze University Abuja have initiated a protest following the university management's announcement of a significant increase in tuition and accommodation fees. The decision, disclosed in a letter from Deputy Registrar Kehinde Adekeye on March 26, 2024, includes a 35% hike in tuition fees across all departments and a 100% increase in hostel fees, effective May 2024.

In response to the fee adjustment notification, Onemena Odebala, a student leader, penned a letter to the university's Pro Chancellor and Dean of Student Affairs, requesting a reconsideration of the fee hikes. Labelled as "cruel" by the students, the increases are criticized for their unjustifiability and the burden they place on the student community. The letter highlights the lack of transparency and consultation in the decision-making process, violating principles of fair governance and accountability.

Students Demand Improved Conditions

Despite the steep fee increases, students report inadequate provision of basic amenities such as steady water supply, clean toilets, and consistent electricity in the hostels. The letter from Odebala underscores the exacerbation of hardships due to the fee hikes, especially as many students already struggle with the existing financial demands of their education. The student body calls for a downward review of the fees and an improvement in living conditions within the university.

The university management justifies the fee adjustments as necessary due to the "astronomical rise in the cost of goods and services," the need to provide competitive salaries and benefits, compliance with government regulations and accreditation standards, and to counteract general economic downturns.