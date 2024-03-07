Baylor School Symposium Showcases Civic, Global Scholars' Insights on Society and Politics

Baylor School's community of parents, faculty, and friends recently gathered for a symposium that spotlighted the impressive work of its juniors and seniors, participating in the Civic and Global Scholars programs. These bright students presented on a variety of topics, ranging from the influence of modern politics on film media to the vibrant life in the Galapagos Islands, showcasing their deep dive into societal issues through personal experiences and rigorous research.

Exploring Society Through Cinema and International Friendships

Senior Annie Marks, through her Civic Scholars presentation titled 'The Effects of Modern Politics on Film Media', offered a unique perspective on how popular movies can reflect and influence political sentiments, urging viewers to consider deeper societal implications. Meanwhile, junior Caroline Stickley shared her enriching experiences in the Galapagos Islands, emphasizing the role of personal connections and cultural exchanges in understanding global political climates, particularly through her ongoing friendship with a local named Javier.

Engagement and Insight: The Core of Baylor's Symposium

The evening's presentations, facilitated through rolling 10-minute sessions, allowed attendees to engage intimately with a wide array of topics, reflecting the students' diverse interests and in-depth explorations. English Instructor and Global Education Coordinator, Tim Laramore '99, alongside Mary Beth Hopping, coordinator for the Civic Scholars program, expressed excitement over the expansion of this year's symposium. They highlighted the importance of such platforms in fostering students' curiosity and providing them a stage to share their insights with the community.

Student-Driven Research: A Gateway to Global Perspectives

From analyzing the German educational system to detailing community service programs and exploring international cultures, the presentations covered an impressive breadth of topics. These student-led projects not only enhance Baylor's college preparatory curriculum but also encourage a deeper engagement with global issues, emphasizing the value of firsthand experiences and research in shaping informed citizens. The symposium also offered a glimpse into other enriching programs at Baylor, including the Youth in Government Program and various international trips, further highlighting the school's commitment to comprehensive education.

As the evening concluded, it was evident that the Civic and Global Scholars programs at Baylor School are more than just academic initiatives; they are a testament to the power of education in fostering understanding, empathy, and active engagement with the world. By encouraging students to explore beyond traditional learning, Baylor is nurturing a new generation ready to tackle global challenges with insight, passion, and a well-rounded perspective.