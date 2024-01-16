On the battleground of free speech and technological advancement, Bard College, a notable beneficiary of George Soros's Open Society Foundations (OSF), has raised its voice. The college raises questions about the perceived inadequacy of censorship practices within tech companies, especially those at the forefront of artificial intelligence development.

Skepticism Towards AI: The Disinformation Dilemma

Bard College points to a growing concern in the global digital community: AI-generated 'disinformation'. The college's stance is bolstered by a post from Hannah Murphy, a tech correspondent for the Financial Times. Murphy's skepticism about the ability to combat increasingly sophisticated disinformation tactics is echoed by Bard. The question remains: Are tech companies doing enough to stem this tide?

Community Notes: A Tool for Censorship or Consensus?

Notably, Bard College has also drawn attention to Community Notes, the fact-checking program used by the social media platform previously known as Twitter. While some view Community Notes as a form of censorship, its use of pol.is software, designed to foster consensus in online debates, is highlighted by Bard. The college's standpoint on this program, however, seems to tread a fine line between criticism and praise.

Big Tech's Responsibility: A Question of Free Speech

The college's critique extends to some social media platforms for their perceived leniency towards free speech. Although the debate on the extent of censorship is complex, Bard's perspective seems to lean towards wanting more control over the content shared on these platforms. This call for tighter censorship aligns with Soros's known stance against unrestricted free speech, a viewpoint that becomes more significant when considering the substantial financial support Bard has received from Soros's OSF - over a billion dollars in donations and pledges.