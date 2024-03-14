Barbara Adamos Appointed Acting Deputy Superintendent of GDOE, Elevating Educational Support

Education Superintendent Erik Swanson officially announced on Thursday the appointment of Barbara Adamos, Ed.D., as the acting deputy superintendent for the Guam Department of Education's Educational Support and Community Learning.

Advertisment

This pivotal move, effective since March 11, underscores a significant advancement in the department's commitment to bolstering educational support and engaging the community more deeply.

A Rich Legacy in Education

Boasting a career that spans over three decades, Adamos has consistently showcased her dedication and leadership within the educational sector. Her tenure as the principal of John F. Kennedy High School, from 2012 to 2024, laid a solid foundation for her new responsibilities.

Advertisment

Adamos is not only a product of the University of Guam, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education: Language Arts and a Master of Education degree in English, but she also holds a Doctor of Educational Leadership degree, with an emphasis on Higher Education, from Argosy University in Hawaii, obtained in 2009.

Strategic Vision and Mission Alignment

In her new role, Dr. Adamos is entrusted with a critical mission - to guide and supervise the educational initiatives within the GDOE's feeder school system. Her responsibilities are profound, extending to ensuring that these programs not only reach but exceed established quality standards. This endeavor is vital for aligning with GDOE's strategic vision and mission.

Advertisment

Through collaboration with school principals, Dr. Adamos is set to develop and implement educational strategies that propel the GDOE towards achieving its broad goals and objectives. "She undertakes professional administrative work in managing the education programs of the GDOE," GDOE highlighted, emphasizing her role in overseeing, planning, directing, coordinating, and implementing instructional programs across elementary and secondary feeder school systems.

Driving Excellence in Education

Erik Swanson, expressing his unwavering confidence in Adamos, emphasized her dedication and passion for delivering superior education to Guam's future leaders. "Her extensive knowledge and commitment to achieving higher standards and outcomes for students are commendable," GDOE stated.

Adamos's focus is not just on elevating educational standards but also on bolstering school leadership across the district, enhancing teaching and instruction effectiveness, improving organizational efficiency, and establishing a comprehensive accountability system that spans all levels of the educational hierarchy.

With Dr. Barbara Adamos at the helm of Educational Support and Community Learning, the Guam Department of Education is poised for a new chapter. Her leadership promises to usher in an era of heightened educational standards, innovative teaching, and learning strategies, and an invigorated community engagement, setting a precedent for future generations to come.