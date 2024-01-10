en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Ministry of Education Announces Town Hall Meetings for BSSEE 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Barbados Ministry of Education Announces Town Hall Meetings for BSSEE 2024

In a move aimed at educating and informing parents and guardians, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) in Barbados has announced an extensive series of town hall meetings. The focus of these meetings is the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) 2024, commonly known as the 11 Plus or Common Entrance Examination.

Understanding the Examination Process

The primary objective of these town hall meetings is to provide insights into the administrative processes of the BSSEE. Attendees will receive detailed information about the examination, enabling them to guide their children through this crucial educational milestone. The meetings will also offer guidance on completing the online school choice registration form. In addition, they will cover the deferral process and special requests forms, setting parents and guardians on the path to making informed decisions on behalf of their children.

Meeting Schedule and Locations

The first two meetings are slated for Tuesday, January 9, at the Lester Vaughan School and St John Parish Church Hall. Thereafter, the Christ Church Foundation School and the Alexandra School will host the sessions on Saturday, January 13. The following week, the meetings will proceed at Bay Primary School and A. Dacosta Edwards Primary School on January 16, and at St George Primary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School on January 20. The subsequent gatherings will unfurl at Combermere School and West Terrace Primary School on January 23, and at Daryll Jordan Secondary School and Grantley Adams Memorial School on January 27. The series of town hall meetings will conclude on January 30 at Deighton Griffith School and The St Michael School.

Empowering Parents and Guardians

In the face of the impending BSSEE 2024, these meetings are a critical initiative by the METVT to ensure parents and guardians are equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools. By facilitating these sessions, the METVT is showing its commitment to fostering an environment where education is a shared responsibility between the educational institutions and parents. It underscores the importance of parental involvement in children’s education, particularly at pivotal junctures such as the Common Entrance Examination.

0
Barbados Education
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
3 mins ago
Scent of Marijuana Leads to Arrest and Escape: A Courtroom Drama
In the hallowed halls of the No. 4 Supreme Court, the air hung heavy with anticipation as law enforcement officer, Constable Jabarry Mayers, took the stand. His testimony, a dramatic account of an incident involving the escape of an accused individual, Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes, promised to shed new light on the events of June 9,
Scent of Marijuana Leads to Arrest and Escape: A Courtroom Drama
Justice Smith-Bovell Advises Jurors on Integrity in Digital Age
8 hours ago
Justice Smith-Bovell Advises Jurors on Integrity in Digital Age
Barbados Water Authority Launches Emergency Repair Project at Hampton Pumping Station
9 hours ago
Barbados Water Authority Launches Emergency Repair Project at Hampton Pumping Station
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
3 hours ago
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
Two Men Charged with Murder and Arson in Barbados
4 hours ago
Two Men Charged with Murder and Arson in Barbados
Major Emergency Repairs Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in St. Philip
8 hours ago
Major Emergency Repairs Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in St. Philip
Latest Headlines
World News
Fauci Admits Lack of Scientific Basis for Six-Foot Social Distancing Rule
36 seconds
Fauci Admits Lack of Scientific Basis for Six-Foot Social Distancing Rule
China's Football Community Tackles Corruption and Prepares for International Competitions
3 mins
China's Football Community Tackles Corruption and Prepares for International Competitions
Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees
4 mins
Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
4 mins
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
5 mins
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
5 mins
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
5 mins
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
6 mins
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
7 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app