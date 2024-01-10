Barbados Ministry of Education Announces Town Hall Meetings for BSSEE 2024

In a move aimed at educating and informing parents and guardians, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) in Barbados has announced an extensive series of town hall meetings. The focus of these meetings is the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) 2024, commonly known as the 11 Plus or Common Entrance Examination.

Understanding the Examination Process

The primary objective of these town hall meetings is to provide insights into the administrative processes of the BSSEE. Attendees will receive detailed information about the examination, enabling them to guide their children through this crucial educational milestone. The meetings will also offer guidance on completing the online school choice registration form. In addition, they will cover the deferral process and special requests forms, setting parents and guardians on the path to making informed decisions on behalf of their children.

Meeting Schedule and Locations

The first two meetings are slated for Tuesday, January 9, at the Lester Vaughan School and St John Parish Church Hall. Thereafter, the Christ Church Foundation School and the Alexandra School will host the sessions on Saturday, January 13. The following week, the meetings will proceed at Bay Primary School and A. Dacosta Edwards Primary School on January 16, and at St George Primary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School on January 20. The subsequent gatherings will unfurl at Combermere School and West Terrace Primary School on January 23, and at Daryll Jordan Secondary School and Grantley Adams Memorial School on January 27. The series of town hall meetings will conclude on January 30 at Deighton Griffith School and The St Michael School.

Empowering Parents and Guardians

In the face of the impending BSSEE 2024, these meetings are a critical initiative by the METVT to ensure parents and guardians are equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools. By facilitating these sessions, the METVT is showing its commitment to fostering an environment where education is a shared responsibility between the educational institutions and parents. It underscores the importance of parental involvement in children’s education, particularly at pivotal junctures such as the Common Entrance Examination.