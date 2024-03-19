Barbados Education Reform Postponed to 2026, PM Mottley Announces Enhanced Teacher Support

Barbados' ambitious educational transformation initiative, initially set for a 2025 rollout, has been deferred to September 2026, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley revealed during her Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals. This delay aims to further the national conversation on education, ensuring comprehensive stakeholder engagement and preparation for the significant changes ahead.

Expanding Teacher Support and Special Needs Education

Despite the postponement, the Ministry of Education will proceed with non-controversial aspects of the reform, including teacher retraining, administrative restructuring, curriculum updates, and infrastructural improvements. A notable advancement is the deployment of 22 master teachers across secondary schools starting September 1, 2024, to elevate teaching quality and instructional standards. Concurrently, the government will introduce tax incentives to encourage private sector investment in educational facilities for special needs and gifted students, offering a 75% tax credit for special needs education and a 50% credit for gifted children's programs from April 1.

Strengthening Education for All

Prime Minister Mottley's administration is committed to fostering an inclusive educational system that accommodates diverse learning needs. This includes enhanced financing for special needs education, increased child screening, expert interventions, and bolstered teacher training. Additionally, the establishment of a Teaching Service Commission within the fiscal year will streamline recruitment, training, and teacher recognition processes, reinforcing the education sector's efficiency and responsiveness.

Looking Forward

The delayed timeline for Barbados' education transformation reflects a thoughtful approach to systemic change, prioritizing thorough preparation and stakeholder consultation. While immediate actions focus on teacher support and special needs education, the broader reform agenda promises a more inclusive, effective, and future-ready educational landscape for Barbados by 2026.