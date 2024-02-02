Bangladesh University of Professionals Concludes Faculty Development Programme

The Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) concluded a month-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Thursday, October 8, 2023. The purpose of the programme was to enhance the teaching techniques and overall quality of education delivered by the newly appointed faculty members of the University. The event took place in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, and was attended by a total of 48 faculty members who had recently joined the BUP.

Recognition Ceremony Marks the Conclusion of the Programme

The programme concluded with a recognition ceremony, where the Vice-Chancellor of BUP, Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, distributed certificates to the participants, acknowledging their successful completion of the FDP. Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, who acted as the chief patron of the event, also recognized the outstanding contributions of faculty members, teachers, officers, staff, and students in various fields.

Outstanding Contributions Acknowledged

These fields included research, disciplinary actions, and participation in national and international events. In addition to the FDP participants, awards were also given to students who had shown remarkable involvement in a special programme held on the national Mourning Day. The ceremony was attended by high officials and other faculty members of BUP, who celebrated the success of the event and the accomplishments of the participants.

Encouraging Excellence in Education

The Faculty Development Programme is a significant initiative by the Bangladesh University of Professionals to foster a culture of excellence in education. By training its newly appointed faculty members and recognizing their contributions, the university is ensuring that it maintains a high standard of education and continues to produce successful graduates who can contribute to the nation's development.