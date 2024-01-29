Bangladesh Turns to Japanese Model for Green Revolution in Schools

Efforts to create a cleaner and greener Bangladesh are underway as the country's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, recently announced a new initiative to overhaul waste management in educational institutions. Taking inspiration from Japan, the improved waste management model aims to eliminate single-use plastics and increase greenery through widespread tree planting in schools.

Adopting Japanese Waste Management Model

The announcement came following Chowdhury's meeting with Katsushi Furusawa, Secretary General of School Aid Japan, Bangladesh. The adoption of this Japanese model is a significant step towards fostering an environment-friendly nation. This move aligns with the global push to prioritize environmental conservation, a cause that has been gaining traction in recent years due to the escalating threats of climate change.

Creation of an Exemplary Model for Environmental Awareness

As part of the initiative, School Aid Japan's Bangladesh chapter will implement the SDGs club program in 100 educational institutions. This program aims to create an exemplary model for environmental awareness and cleanliness. The focus will be on removing waste, including single-use plastics, and planting a large number of trees. This not only encourages a cleaner environment but also promotes a culture of cleanliness and environmental conservation among the younger generation.

Elimination of Waste and Pollution in Major Cities

In addition to the school-focused initiative, Chowdhury also highlighted the prioritization of waste and pollution elimination in major cities such as Narayanganj and Gazipur. These efforts show the government's commitment to tackling environmental issues not only in schools but also on a larger urban scale. This multi-pronged approach is hoped to significantly reduce waste and pollution, contributing to a cleaner, healthier Bangladesh.

In further meetings with international delegates, including Professor John Rowan of Dundee University and a delegation from UNUMEN, Chowdhury discussed potential partnerships on climate issues. The discussions particularly focused on loss and damage, women's empowerment, and the preparation of a gender budget, revealing the breadth of Bangladesh's commitment to environmental and social progress.