Bangladesh Public Universities Embrace Cluster-Based System for Admission Tests

Public universities in Bangladesh have streamlined their admission procedures, introducing a cluster-based system for the 2023-24 academic session. Professor Anwar Hossain, the convenor of the committee overseeing this initiative and vice-chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology, announced the exam schedule, which will run from March 8 to April 27.

A Coordinated Approach

This coordinated approach to university entrance exams is organized by a dedicated coordination committee responsible for the admission system. The decision for the schedule was made during a meeting at the University Grants Commission. The ultimate aim is to simplify the process for prospective students and ensure fair and efficient admission procedures.

Online Applications Open

Prospective students have the opportunity to apply online for these tests from January 29 to February 15. The online application system is designed to ease the process for applicants and streamline administrative procedures. The first exam, designated as the C unit test for business studies, will take place on March 8, marking the official commencement of the admission test period.

Expanded Participation

Twenty-four general, science, and technology universities will conduct their admission tests under this system. A total of 35 public universities will participate in the cluster admission system, with two new universities joining for the first time. This expansion reflects a broader move to adopt this efficient and coordinated system across the country's public universities. The pass marks will remain the same, ensuring consistency and fairness across all participating institutions.