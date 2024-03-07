Bangladesh Celebrates Third A.K.N. Ahmed Memorial Lecture on Central Banking

DHAKA, March 7, 2024 - The Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) hosted the third A.K.N. Ahmed Memorial Lecture on Central Banking, a gathering that underscored the legacy and ongoing challenges within the nation's financial sector. Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, a luminary in the field and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, graced the event with a keynote speech that highlighted the evolving landscape of banking and finance.

Central Banking in Focus

The event, presided over by Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIBM Governing Board and current Governor of Bangladesh Bank, served as a platform for delving into the intricacies of central banking. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, BIBM Director General, welcomed the attendees, setting the stage for a discourse that traversed various dimensions of banking management and policy. The lecture, named after the late A.K.N. Ahmed, the second Governor of Bangladesh Bank, paid homage to his contributions while navigating current financial trends and challenges.

Recognizing Excellence

In the spirit of fostering academic excellence, the event also celebrated the achievements of eight Masters in Bank Management (MBM) students. These students were honored with the A.K.N. Ahmed Talent Award, comprising a monetary gift of Tk 50,000 and an honorary crest, for their outstanding academic results. This gesture not only commemorated the legacy of A.K.N. Ahmed but also motivated the next generation of bankers and financial analysts.

Engagement and Legacy

The lecture attracted a diverse audience, including former Governors, Deputy Governors, Executive Directors of Bangladesh Bank, Managing Directors of Banks, faculty members of BIBM, senior bank executives, academicians, and media representatives. This broad participation underscored the event's significance in fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in Bangladesh's banking sector. The gathering reflected on the importance of discipline, transparency, and innovation in banking, echoing the themes of recent analyses on the quest for banking sector discipline, the digital currency revolution, and the implementation of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by Bangladesh Bank.

The third A.K.N. Ahmed Memorial Lecture on Central Banking not only commemorated a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's financial history but also spotlighted the continuous journey of adaptation and growth in the banking sector. It served as a reminder of the critical role of financial institutions in ensuring economic stability, fostering innovation, and navigating the challenges of the digital age. As Bangladesh moves forward, the principles and insights shared during this event will undoubtedly contribute to shaping a resilient and dynamic banking sector.