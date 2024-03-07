Baker McKenzie Partners with JESS Dubai on Period Empowerment Project for International Women's Day

On this International Women's Day, global law firm Baker McKenzie announces its partnership with Jumeirah English Speaking School Dubai (JESS) to further the 'Period Empowerment Project', aimed at combating period poverty and promoting gender equality and educational opportunities for young females in poverty-stricken areas. The initiative, led by JESS students, has already made significant strides in Zambia and is expanding to Cambodia, focusing on sustainable sanitary solutions and educational programs.

Addressing Period Poverty

The 'Period Empowerment Project' was initiated by three year 12 students at JESS in 2019, with the primary goal of raising awareness about period poverty and its impact on education for young females. Through the development of awareness campaigns and the distribution of 2,500 sanitary towels to over 800 girls and women in Zambia, the project has significantly improved gender equity and educational outcomes. This year, the project aims to replicate its success in Cambodia, including the construction of a water tower for a local school to ensure access to clean water and safe sanitation facilities.

Collaborative Efforts for Sustainable Change

Baker McKenzie's involvement brings legal expertise and additional resources to bolster the project's reach and sustainability. The partnership will kick off with an awareness-raising workshop on reusable and sustainable sanitary kits, involving Baker McKenzie lawyers, JESS students and faculty, and the wider community. The firm is committed to establishing a governance framework to extend the project's impact, including setting policies for schools in destination countries to participate in awareness-raising and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Empowering the Next Generation

The partnership between Baker McKenzie and JESS exemplifies the power of collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges like period poverty. By providing sustainable sanitary solutions and educational programs, the project not only empowers young women in poverty-stricken areas but also educates future generations on challenging the stigma associated with menstrual health. The project's holistic approach aims to create a more equitable future where every girl has the opportunity to pursue education without barriers, promoting inclusivity and gender equality on a global scale.

As the project continues to grow and impact more lives, the partnership between Baker McKenzie and JESS serves as a beacon of hope and a model for how private sector entities can contribute to meaningful social change. The 'Period Empowerment Project' stands as a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and compassion in creating a better world for all.