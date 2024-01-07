Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market

In a significant move in the education technology (EdTech) landscape, Baims, a prime player in the industry, has acquired Orcas Edtech, eyeing the burgeoning $100 billion education market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic acquisition has not only catapulted Baims into a dominant position in the market but also established it as a comprehensive EdTech platform catering to K12 and university learning.

Investors and Funding

Together, Baims and Orcas have secured over $11 million from high-profile investors including Access Bridge Ventures, Algebra Ventures, and NFX Ventures. This financial backing underpins the strategic move aimed at transforming the regional education sector.

Expanding Services and Market Reach

Known for its online courses tailored for university students, Baims will now also offer one-to-one tutoring services, a specialty of Orcas. This service expansion is complemented by an intensified focus on market expansion, particularly into the Saudi Arabian market, which is seeing a significant surge in demand for EdTech solutions.

Addressing Educational Challenges

The newly merged entity aims to tackle educational challenges in the MENA region by providing adaptive learning solutions. Additionally, the company is poised to contribute significantly to job creation and skill development in the region, thereby fostering economic growth.

The acquisition has been warmly received by investors who view it as a vital step towards reshaping the EdTech landscape and creating a robust ecosystem. The exit of Orcas founders, Hossam Taher and Amira El Gharib, on a high note has infused optimism into the Egyptian startup ecosystem, which has been grappling with economic challenges.