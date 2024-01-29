Bahrain International Circuit Introduces DiverseDrive: A Unique Internship Program for Women in Engineering

In a pioneering move to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in engineering, the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), celebrated as "The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East," has introduced a unique internship program, DiverseDrive, intended exclusively for female Bahraini engineering graduates. A collaborative endeavor between BIC and The Supreme Council for Women, DiverseDrive is designed to nurture and elevate the capabilities of gifted women in engineering within the exhilarating world of motorsport.

Empowering Women Engineers

The three-month long internship provides an immersive, practice-oriented learning experience. It invites all Bahraini female graduates carrying degrees in mechanical, automotive, electrical, civil, or related engineering disciplines to partake. The program places a strong emphasis on bolstering technical skills crucial to facilities engineering. These include proficiency in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software, managing equipment maintenance, and conducting energy efficiency analysis.

Cultivating Essential Soft Skills

Additionally, DiverseDrive aims to hone indispensable soft skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and project management. These skills, often overlooked in traditional engineering education, are instrumental in cultivating a well-rounded professional profile. The interactive nature of the program allows the interns to work in close conjunction with the accomplished BIC engineering team, thereby providing them an opportunity to observe and learn from industry veterans.

A Stepping Stone for Career Development

By offering a glimpse into the dynamic world of motorsport engineering, the program is expected to broaden the industry perspective of the interns. It encourages them to align their career objectives with industry needs and trends, and to consequently refine their professional abilities in the field of engineering. The CEO of Bahrain International Circuit, Mr. Faysal Ramzi Faysal, affirmed the program's commitment to fostering the growth of female engineering graduates in diverse fields related to motorsport and expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Council for Women for their unwavering support.