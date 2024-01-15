Bahamas Launches National School Attendance Hotline to Combat Truancy

In a rigorous effort to combat truancy and boost school attendance rates, the Ministry of Education in the Bahamas has launched a national school attendance hotline. This initiative is built upon the requirement that all children between the ages of 5 to 16 must be in school during educational hours, which span from 8am to 5pm.

Addressing Truancy in the Aftermath of the Pandemic

The inception of the attendance hotline was significantly influenced by the drastic drop in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtual learning failed to engage 50% of students. While the attendance figures have witnessed an upswing to 90% following the resumption of in-person classes, the ministry is setting its sights on achieving full attendance.

Engaging the Public in Ensuring School Attendance

Education Director Dominique Russell has rallied the public to actively participate in this initiative by reporting sightings of children out of school during the designated hours. The hotline is manned by trained officers who will promptly respond to reports and collaborate with local schools and police to rectify attendance issues.

One Call Makes a Difference

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin emphasized the crucial role of the program by recounting an episode where the hotline facilitated a missing child's return to school. The ministry guarantees confidentiality for those reporting truancy and underscores the fundamental role of education in fostering academic, intellectual, and creative development, in addition to providing guidance and support for children.