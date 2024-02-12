B Ed Students in Thane Face Uncertain Future as Fees Remain Unpaid by Coaching Center

Betrayed and left in limbo, close to 20 Bachelor of Education (B Ed) students in a Thane college face an uncertain future as their fees remain unpaid by a private coaching center in Dadar. The students, who enrolled believing they could bypass lectures, now grapple with the possibility of being forced to abandon their course midway.

Advertisment

A Dream Deferred

The students, eager to pursue their B Ed degrees, placed their trust in the coaching center, paying over Rs 1.5 lakh each. The center promised an arrangement that would exempt them from attending college lectures. However, their dreams were shattered when they discovered that their hall tickets for the upcoming exam had not been issued due to non-payment of fees.

Unraveling the Scam

Advertisment

Feeling cheated, the students approached the Mumbai University authorities to seek a resolution. Their plight caught the attention of Yuva Sena (UBT), which intervened on their behalf and wrote a formal complaint to the university, exposing the admission scam.

The Road Ahead

Prasad Karande, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured the students that the university would review the complaint details before making a decision. As the students await a resolution, their story serves as a stark reminder of the pitfalls that accompany the pursuit of higher education.

Update (2024-02-12): The situation remains ongoing, with students and authorities working together to find a suitable resolution.