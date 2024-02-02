Azerbaijan's Rising Star: Fatima Mammadova Wins Presidential Award

In an era of rapid technological change and global challenges, young innovators are taking the stage in various fields, including science, education, culture, and more. Among them, Fatima Mammadova, a 5th-year chemical engineering student at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), is making her mark. Mammadova has recently been honored with the Presidential Award 2024 for Youth by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, affirming her place among the top ten young achievers in the nation.

Internships and Exchange Program

Mammadova's academic and professional journey is as impressive as it is diverse. She interned as a Process Engineer at both SOCAR Türkiye and bp, gaining hands-on experience and industry insights. Further broadening her horizons, Mammadova spent a semester studying at the Middle East Technical University in Türkiye through an exchange program.

Victory at Teknofest and Beyond

However, Mammadova's achievements extend beyond academia and into the realm of competitions. She was a part of the winning team in the Teknofest competition, securing first place in the Green Technology category. Teknofest, Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival, was held in Baku for the first time, adding another layer of significance to the team's victory.

Recognition in Interregional Competitions and Financing

The project Mammadova's team developed for Teknofest also achieved third place in the ClimateLaunchPad interregional competition and won at the Black Sea Universities Network (BSUN) competition. Notably, in 2023, their work in green technology received financing from KOBİA, marking a significant achievement and endorsement.

The Presidential Award 2024 for Youth, earned by Mammadova, speaks volumes about her dedication and talent. It also serves as a beacon of encouragement for other young individuals striving for excellence in their respective fields. The recognition of Mammadova's achievements signifies the importance of youth innovation and engagement in tackling global challenges and shaping the future.