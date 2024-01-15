Avishkar-2024 Research Festival Ignites Wave of Innovation at Maharashtra University

Embodying the spirit of innovation and academic excellence, the ‘Avishkar-2024’ state-level inter-university research festival was inaugurated at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik. Prof Dr Milind Nikumbh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, took the helm at the inauguration event, marking the beginning of an academic extravaganza.

Breaking Down the Categories

A staggering 706 projects were showcased across six diverse categories, each reflecting a different discipline of contemporary academia. The categories included humanities, language, and fine arts, with 125 projects; commerce, management, and law, boasting 108 projects; science, featuring 118 projects; agriculture and animal husbandry, with 117 projects; engineering and technology, presenting 124 projects; and medicine and pharmaceuticals, with 114 projects. Each category witnessed a thrilling display of intellectual prowess and innovative thinking.

Distinguished Guests and Participants

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished committee members and officials including Dr Sunil Patil, Subhash Kendra, Dr Bhagwan Jogi, Dr Atul Atre, Dr Vivek Sathe, Dr Bhimrao Patil, Dr Rajendra Bengal, NV Kalaskar, Dr Manoj Kumar More, and Balasaheb Pendharkar. These luminaries added a touch of prestige to the proceedings.

Students Shine at the Festival

Further enriching the event, 48 students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) were selected to participate in the competition. These bright minds, hailing from the university’s postgraduate department and affiliated colleges, had previously emerged victorious in university-level contests held on January 5 and 6. Their participation in the ‘Avishkar’ research competition adds another layer of vibrancy to this academic festival.