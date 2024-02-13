Avant Assessment Launches Avant STAMP 4Se for Hawaiian Language Proficiency Testing

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Avant Assessment has partnered with the Hawaii Department of Education to introduce the Avant STAMP 4Se proficiency test for the Hawaiian language. The test, tailored for primary and dual language immersion programs, offers an engaging and developmentally appropriate method to assess language proficiency.

Advertisment

A New Era of Language Assessment

I am excited to share the news that Avant Assessment, a globally recognized leader in language proficiency testing, has launched the Avant STAMP 4Se for the Hawaiian language. This assessment is designed specifically for primary and dual language immersion programs, providing a fun and developmentally appropriate way to measure language proficiency.

The test, which was developed in close collaboration with Hawaiian language experts, is a significant step towards meeting the needs of smaller language communities. By partnering with the Office of Hawaiian Education at the Hawaii Department of Education and the Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Avant Assessment has ensured that the new test accurately reflects the unique linguistic and cultural characteristics of the Hawaiian language.

Advertisment

Measuring Proficiency for Biliteracy Seals

The Avant STAMP 4Se is part of a suite of proficiency tests offered by Avant Assessment, which includes the Hawaiian STAMP WS proficiency test for secondary schools, higher education programs, and adult learners. The STAMP WS test measures writing and speaking proficiency based on national guidelines, while the STAMP 4Se assesses reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

These tests are crucial for students aiming to earn State and Global Seals of Biliteracy, which certify language proficiency in two or more languages. By offering these assessments, Avant Assessment is supporting the growth of bilingual education and promoting cultural diversity in schools.

Advertisment

Empowering Education Programs Worldwide

Avant Assessment's language proficiency solutions are used by education programs worldwide for competency-based credits, curriculum improvement, and professional development. The launch of the Avant STAMP 4Se for the Hawaiian language is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality language assessments that meet the needs of diverse learners.

As a journalist, I have seen firsthand the transformative power of language education. By offering accurate and engaging assessments like the Avant STAMP 4Se, Avant Assessment is helping students develop the language skills they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

In conclusion, the launch of the Avant STAMP 4Se proficiency test for the Hawaiian language marks an important milestone in the field of language assessment. By collaborating with local experts and education institutions, Avant Assessment has created a test that accurately reflects the unique linguistic and cultural characteristics of the Hawaiian language. This new test will help students qualify for State and Global Seals of Biliteracy, promoting bilingual education and cultural diversity in schools.