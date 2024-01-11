en English
Austria

Austrian Teacher Dismissed Over ‘Orgasm-pope’ Love Coach Gig

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Austrian Teacher Dismissed Over ‘Orgasm-pope’ Love Coach Gig

In a recent controversial decision, an Austrian elementary school teacher found herself jobless after her dual role as an online love coach, operating under the pseudonym ‘Orgasm-pope’, came to light. The Upper Austrian education authority took swift action, following a period of investigation, terminating her from a position she had held since 2016. The teacher, known for her gym classes and learning support, had been offering services aimed at enhancing clients’ sex lives with the promise of achieving multiple orgasms.

Unveiling the ‘Orgasm-pope’

Her services, shrouded in secrecy, were promoted on popular social media platforms TikTok and Facebook, with motivational sessions conducted over Zoom. The revelation of her side job sparked a wave of concern and skepticism among the school board and the public, casting a shadow over her primary profession as an educator.

Questioning the Teacher’s Dual Roles

The school board’s decision to discontinue her services was rooted in the belief that her secondary occupation had eroded public confidence in her ability to fulfill her educational responsibilities. Despite her assurance of maintaining a clear line between her professional and personal life, and never appearing nude online, the board insisted on her choosing between her roles.

Legal Battle Ahead

The teacher has refuted the board’s decision, advocating for a more progressive perspective on individual privacy and personal choice. In response to her dismissal, she has engaged a lawyer and declared her intention to contest the firing in court, setting the stage for a compelling legal battle that may redefine professional boundaries in education.

Austria Education Social Issues
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

