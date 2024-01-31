Austin School District to Bolster Police Force, Stirring Debate over Funding Allocation

The Austin Independent School District (AISD), in response to the newly enacted Texas House Bill 3, is set to significantly bolster its police force. The law mandates an armed officer on every school campus, a requirement that has led AISD to plan the addition of over 117 new staff members, including 84 officers.

Increased Police Presence

The drive to increase the police presence in schools is led by AISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed. In a press conference, Sneed announced the hiring of 16 new supervisors, a mix of external hires and internal promotions, to kickstart the recruitment process. This move represents the first major step in a comprehensive security overhaul aimed at ensuring compliance with the provisions of House Bill 3.

A New Motorcycle Division

In addition to the increased manpower, AISD is introducing a new feature to its policing apparatus – a motorcycle division. This division, with a primary focus on elementary schools, is set to start with about 35 motor officers. Plans are in place to expand this number to 60 in the future, further cementing the police presence within the district.

Concerns Over Funding Allocation

Despite the district's steps toward implementing the law, not all voices within the AISD community are in support of the move. One of the most vocal critics is AISD parent Cuitlahuac Guerra-Mojarro. Guerra-Mojarro expressed concerns about the law being an unfunded mandate, suggesting that the funds being directed toward campus policing could be better allocated to other areas. He proposed redirecting these funds toward mental health services, counseling, social and emotional learning curriculums, special education services, and building infrastructure. According to Guerra-Mojarro, an investment in these areas could potentially reduce the need for such a large investment in campus policing, striking a balance between maintaining safety and enhancing the quality of education.