AUBH Introduces Dual Modality Approach and New Multimedia Management Program

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has unveiled an innovative dual modality approach for all its postgraduate programs. The strategy, launched from the 2023/2024 spring semester, aims to accommodate the schedules of working professionals by offering a blend of both in-person and online classes.

Saturdays for In-person Collaboration

Under the new approach, Saturdays will be dedicated to in-person classes. This move is designed to encourage face-to-face collaboration among students, enhancing their learning experience and fostering a sense of community within the university.

Tuesdays for Online Convenience

On the other hand, Tuesdays will feature online classes. With the rise of digital learning platforms, AUBH recognizes the need for convenience and flexibility, especially for working professionals who might struggle to attend in-person classes during weekdays.

New Master of Arts in Multimedia Management Program

On top of the dual modality approach, AUBH has also launched a new Master of Arts in Multimedia Management program. This program is tailored for professionals aspiring to advance their careers in various multimedia fields such as advertising, media, marketing, public relations, web design, and video game design. The curriculum promises a comprehensive education with a focus on executive and leadership skills, imparted by world-class faculty.

AUBH’s Commitment to Innovation

Dr. Hanan Naser, AUBH Interim Associate Provost, has expressed enthusiasm for the hybrid learning model and the new program. He emphasized the university’s commitment to innovation and accessibility in postgraduate education, stating that AUBH now offers three postgraduate programs, including the new multimedia management program, alongside a Master of Art in Business Administration and Master of Science in Engineering Management.

Prospective students can obtain more information about the postgraduate programs by visiting the AUBH website or contacting the Admissions Office.