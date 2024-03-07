ATU Mayo's Event on HR Management: Leadership in a Changing World, March 8

ATLANTIC Technological University (ATU) Mayo campus is set to host a groundbreaking event titled 'Leading and Managing People in a Changing Landscape' on Friday, March 8, aimed at Human Resource (HR) managers and practitioners across various sectors. This event assembles a notable panel of HR professionals and keynote speaker Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to discuss critical themes including skills shortages, workforce diversity, and sustainability in HR practices.

Expert Panel and Keynote Insights

The panel comprises Martin Cosgrove of Baxter Healthcare SA, Sandra Mongon of Charles Rivers Microbial Solutions, Carmel Keane of Fort Wayne Metals, Ciara Compton, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, Siofra Kilcullen from Mayo County Council, and Mary Boyd of Western Care Association. They, alongside Minister Richmond, will delve into national strategies, regional enterprise alignment, and the future of HR management in an evolving landscape. Michael Gill, ATU Mayo's Head of Organisational Development, emphasized the session's potential to foster lively and insightful discussions on achieving successful outcomes through strategic HR practices.

Two Decades of HR Excellence

The event not only highlights ATU Mayo's longstanding commitment to HR management education, evidenced by over 20 years of delivering specialized programs, but also marks the introduction of the new Master of Science in Applied Leadership & Management in Health, Social Care, or Public Sector. This initiative underscores ATU Mayo's dedication to adapting its academic offerings to meet the changing needs of the workforce and the HR industry.

A Call for Participation

Open to the public and free of charge, this event invites HR managers, practitioners, students, and anyone interested in the future of HR and leadership to join from 1.30 to 5 p.m. on March 8. It presents a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with seasoned professionals, gain valuable insights into HR management and leadership, and network with peers. Those interested in attending can register by contacting Caroline Clarke, an ATU Mayo lecturer, further facilitating community engagement and professional development in the HR field.

As the HR landscape continues to transform, events like 'Leading and Managing People in a Changing Landscape' play a crucial role in equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate these changes effectively. This initiative by ATU Mayo not only fosters a dialogue on contemporary HR challenges but also signals a commitment to the ongoing development of HR practices that are sustainable, diverse, and aligned with national strategies for success.