Athens State University Pioneers Marketing and Analytics Degree

In a pioneering move, Athens State University has unveiled a novel Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Analytics degree. The first of its kind, this degree program intertwines marketing acumen with the cutting-edge field of analytics, arming students with the tools to navigate the fast-paced digital landscape of the 21st century.

Equipping Students for the Future

The program, as outlined by Assistant Professor of Marketing, Elmer Ragus, has a broad industry applicability. It goes beyond the traditional boundaries of marketing, delving deep into the realm of analytics—an area that has become essential in today's data-driven world. Students will be trained to interpret and understand the vast amounts of data that digitally advanced industries produce.

Addressing the Market Needs

Dean of Athens State's College of Business, Troy Adair, underscored the increasing demand for professionals adept at analyzing large datasets. He pointed out that as technology advances, the ability to decipher and extract insights from copious amounts of data has become a coveted skill. This 59-credit program aims to meet this growing demand with courses such as accounting, business statistics, microcomputer applications, sales management, and consumer behavior. Each course is designed to provide students with practical experience through real-world projects.

The Road Ahead

Although just in its infancy, with nine students currently enrolled, the program has high expectations for growth. By the next fall, enrollment numbers are projected to double, and in the coming years, the program could potentially accommodate 30 to 40 students. The skills acquired through this program will open doors to a wide range of careers, from marketing departments and agencies to graphic design roles – a testament to the versatility of the program.