At the beginning academic year, girls in Afghanistan await school reopening

As the 1403 academic year unfolds in Afghanistan, a significant portion of the student body finds itself at a standstill. Female students beyond the sixth grade are voicing their plea to the Taliban administration, seeking permission to continue their education. The Ministry of Education's school bell, traditionally a symbol of a new beginning, rang exclusively for boys, leaving the future of female education in a state of uncertainty.

Advertisment

The Call for Education Resounds

Mahdeya, a hopeful student who completed the sixth grade last year, represents the collective voice of Afghan girls ready to advance their studies. Speaking with a sense of determination, she expressed her readiness to return to the classroom, emphasizing her preparations for the new academic year. Despite the optimism of students like Mahdeya, the Taliban's silence on the matter of girls' education beyond the sixth grade paints a bleak picture for the future of female education in Afghanistan. Abdul Salam Hanafi, a high-ranking official, emphasized the administration's support for modern sciences without addressing the critical issue of girls' school access directly.

Adherence to Islamic Hijab

Advertisment

The Ministry of Education has outlined strict guidelines for girls attending school, focusing on the observance of the Islamic hijab. Students like Sara, who is in the twelfth grade, have openly expressed their willingness to comply with these guidelines, underscoring their desire to pursue their educational aspirations without barriers. This readiness to adapt highlights the determination of Afghan girls to seek knowledge under the constraints imposed by the current administration.

International Outcry

The exclusion of girls from education in Afghanistan has drawn sharp criticism from the international community. The US State Department described the situation as "heartbreaking," while the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan marked the deprivation of education for Afghan girls as lasting over 900 days. These condemnations underscore the global concern for the rights of Afghan girls to access education and the broader implications for societal progress in Afghanistan.

The standstill in female education in Afghanistan not only jeopardizes the future of countless young women but also poses a significant setback to the country's development. The collective voice of Afghan girls, yearning for their right to learn, challenges the Taliban administration to reconsider its stance and unlock the potential of half its population. As the world watches, the hope for a reversal of this policy remains, underlining the critical importance of education for all as a foundation for a progressive and inclusive society.