ASU Unveils Charter Professor Honor: A Leap Towards Inclusive Excellence and Societal Impact

In the heart of Arizona, a groundbreaking initiative is reshaping the landscape of academia and community engagement. Arizona State University (ASU), under the guidance of Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales, has introduced a new accolade, the Charter Professor, to honor faculty members who are not just advancing their fields but are also deeply committed to the values embedded in the ASU Charter. This move, inspired by ASU President Michael M. Crow’s vision for the New American University, underscores the institution's steadfast commitment to student success and societal impact.

The Charter Professorship: Innovating Academic Recognition

The Charter Professorship is not merely a title; it is a testament to ASU's dedication to excellence in research, teaching, and mentoring, with a clear focus on inclusive excellence. Recipients of this honor receive significant funding over three years to support projects that embody the charter's principles. The inaugural cohort includes luminaries such as Sara Brownell, Gilberto Lopez, Stacey Gandy, and Karen Knierman, each distinguished in their respective fields. From Brownell’s pursuit of inclusive excellence in STEM education to Lopez’s efforts to address social inequities impacting Latino communities, and from Gandy’s community project aiding individuals with low income and disabilities to Knierman’s endeavors in enhancing astronomy and physics education, these Charter Professors are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

ASU’s Commitment to Societal Impact and Educational Innovation

ASU’s Charter Professorship is but one facet of its broader mission to revolutionize the role of higher education in society. The university has consistently been at the forefront of educational innovation, as demonstrated by its recent partnership with the U.S. Department of State. This collaboration, born from the CHIPS Act of 2022, has ASU leading a $13.8 million initiative to build a resilient international microelectronics supply chain. By working with partner countries in the Americas and Indo-Pacific, and signing a memorandum of understanding with Costa Rica, ASU is not only contributing to the diversification of the global semiconductor ecosystem but is also fostering economic growth and workforce development in crucial technological sectors.

A Model for the Future

The Charter Professorship and ASU’s international engagements exemplify the transformative power of academia when it aligns with a vision of societal betterment and inclusive excellence. By honoring those who contribute profoundly to their fields and society, ASU is setting a new standard for what it means to be a leading institution in the 21st century. These initiatives reflect a deep understanding of the university’s role in addressing global challenges and preparing future leaders. The Charter Professor honor, in particular, serves as a beacon of inspiration for faculty and institutions worldwide, demonstrating the profound impact that education can have on societal progress and innovation.

With its bold strides towards realizing the vision of the New American University, ASU continues to inspire a reimagining of the higher education landscape. The Charter Professorship, in recognizing and supporting the remarkable contributions of its faculty, not only elevates the academic community but also reaffirms the university's commitment to driving positive change in society. As these distinguished professors embark on their funded projects, they carry with them the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future, solidifying ASU’s role as a beacon of innovation and societal impact.