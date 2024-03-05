ASU School of Social Work Honors Excellence: Empowering Future Leaders and Impacting Communities

Arizona State University's School of Social Work recently celebrated its annual Social Work Month Awards, honoring 15 individuals and three organizations for their remarkable contributions to the field. The ceremony, held on the Downtown Phoenix campus, showcased the achievements of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and local community organizations in alignment with the National Association of Social Workers' theme for 2024, "Empowering Social Workers."

Spotlight on Distinguished Contributions

Among the honorees was Professor Craig LeCroy, who received the Distinguished Community Impact Award for his four-decade-long dedication and significant contributions to social work education and research. As the keynote speaker and a retiring faculty member, LeCroy's accolades include pioneering research in home visitation services and social competence in adolescence, authoring 14 books, and being recognized by prominent psychological and social work associations.

Recognizing Rising Stars and Community Partners

The awards also celebrated early career achievements, research excellence, student leadership, and the outstanding efforts of practicum agencies in providing impactful community services and excellent placement opportunities for ASU social work students. Special recognition was given through the Laura Orr Service Awards, highlighting school staff contributions to the school's mission, and the Instructor of the Year award, celebrating excellence in teaching as chosen by students.

Embracing the Future of Social Work

Elizabeth Lightfoot, the School Director, emphasized the increasing value of social workers in addressing complex societal issues with compassion and skill. With social work projected as one of the nation's fastest-growing professions, the awards ceremony not only served as a platform for recognition but also as a reaffirmation of the critical role of social work in fostering more caring and compassionate communities. The event underscored the importance of education, research, and community engagement in empowering future leaders in social work.

The celebration of achievements in the field of social work at ASU not only highlights the individual and collective efforts of those dedicated to enhancing societal well-being but also sets the stage for future contributions. As society continues to face multifaceted challenges, the role of social workers remains indispensable, making the nurturing and recognition of talent in this field more important than ever.