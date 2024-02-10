Astronaut Loral O'Hara Inspires KU Students in Rare Celestial Conversation

A celestial conversation took place yesterday, connecting University of Kansas (KU) students with their alumna and current NASA astronaut, Loral O'Hara, who is orbiting Earth on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The rare event unfolded at 2:30 PM, granting students the opportunity to receive career advice and ask personal questions. As O'Hara circled Earth every 90 minutes, she shared her journey and experiences with those who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

A Conversation Beyond the Stars

Loral O'Hara, a KU graduate in aerospace engineering, eagerly engaged with students during her time aboard the ISS. Topics ranged from her personal experiences to the challenges of space travel. O'Hara spoke about her unwavering determination to become an astronaut, which began during her freshman year at KU.

Professor Rick Hale, who taught O'Hara at KU, shared his admiration for her journey. He recalled her focus and determination during her time as a student, which continued as she pursued her dreams of space exploration. "I feel a tremendous amount of pride in seeing one of our own in space," Hale said.

The Path to the Stars

O'Hara's journey to space began with her passion for aerospace engineering, which she cultivated at KU. After graduating, she worked for NASA as a research engineer at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Her dedication and hard work eventually led to her selection as a NASA astronaut in 2017.

During her conversation with KU students, O'Hara discussed the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving one's goals. She encouraged aspiring astronauts to stay focused, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

A Bright Future Awaits

As O'Hara's six-month mission aboard the ISS comes to an end, she is expected to return to Earth in mid-March of this year. Despite the challenges and isolation of space travel, O'Hara remains optimistic about the future of space exploration and the role KU students may play in it.

The opportunity to speak with O'Hara has inspired many KU students to pursue their dreams of space exploration. As they watch her descend from the stars, they will remember the advice she shared and the determination she embodied. And, perhaps, one day, they too will join her in the great dance among the cosmos.

The celestial conversation between University of Kansas students and their alumna-turned-astronaut, Loral O'Hara, has left a lasting impact. As O'Hara continues her orbit aboard the International Space Station, her words of wisdom and encouragement resonate with aspiring astronauts at KU. With her return to Earth anticipated in mid-March, the memory of this extraordinary encounter will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of space explorers, who will look to the stars with determination and hope.