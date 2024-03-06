Aston University Ranks Top 35 Globally in Business Administration, ShanghaiRanking Reveals

Aston University has achieved a significant milestone, securing the 35th position worldwide for business administration in the 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) by ShanghaiRanking. This prestigious ranking places the university in the spotlight, not only on an international scale but also as the 13th top institution in the UK for business administration, highlighting its excellence and commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent.

Achievement in Global and National Context

The 2023 GRAS rankings offer a comprehensive view of university performance across 55 subjects, using a myriad of objective indicators such as research output and quality, international collaboration, and academic awards. Aston University's remarkable positioning at 35th globally and 13th within the UK underscores its significant impact and leadership in the business administration field. Being among the top five non-Russell Group universities in the UK and the top three in the West Midlands for business administration further emphasizes its distinguished status.

Strategic Success and Recognition

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, expressed his satisfaction with the results, attributing this success to the institution's strategic direction towards becoming a leading global entrepreneurial university. The recognition by ShanghaiRanking affirms Aston University's dedication to providing an environment where the brightest business minds can thrive. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both faculty and students at Aston Business School, including the Aston MBA program.

Implications for the Future

This ranking not only elevates Aston University's prestige but also promises to enhance its attractiveness to prospective students, faculty, and international partners. It signifies a step forward in the university's journey towards achieving greater global influence and collaboration in the business education sector. The recognition by such a reputable ranking as ShanghaiRanking's GRAS is likely to bolster Aston University's position as a hub for innovative business education and research, contributing to its mission of shaping the next generation of global business leaders.