Assam's Educational Expansion: Chief Minister Inaugurates Tezpur Law College

The recent inauguration of Tezpur Government Law College by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, symbolizes significant strides in the state's educational development. The event, held on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, has shed light on the rapid progress and timely completion of projects in this region in recent years.

Unveiling a New Era of Legal Education

Constructed at an investment of Rs 16 crore, Tezpur's Government Law College aims to offer quality legal education to students across Assam. With its doors set to open from the next academic session, this institution marks the latest addition in the state's expanding academic infrastructure, particularly in the field of law.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sarma announced plans for nine other law colleges across Assam. This would take the total tally of government-owned law colleges to sixteen by 2024-2025, marking a remarkable increase from just three a few years ago. Twenty more colleges are currently under construction, further supporting Assam's educational expansion.

Nurturing Next-Gen Technology Experts

In a bid to keep pace with the evolving technological landscape, Chief Minister Sarma revealed plans for the Kanaklata Baruah State University at Gohpur. This upcoming institution will focus on educating students in new-age technologies, preparing them for the future industry demands. The last five years have seen six new universities become operational in Assam, with plans to set up eight more in the pipeline.

An industrial estate, spanning 350 bighas, is also on the anvil for the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, further underlining Assam's commitment to growth and development.

Propelling Economic Growth

In a separate event at the Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Sarma highlighted the economic opportunities in Assam and India, underlined by the rise in key indicators such as the gross state domestic product. He urged students to engage in innovative thinking and align their studies with market trends, thereby contributing to the state's economic growth.

Additionally, Sarma laid the foundation for the New Tea Tribes and Adivasi Girls' Hostel and inaugurated several other projects including the Mukti Yodha Bhumidhar Bordoloi Suwarani Stadium, a community health center, and Chatia Natya Manch. These initiatives, collectively, make a strong case for Assam's all-round development, with education at its core.