Assam HSLC Exam 2024 Controversy: Out-of-Syllabus Math Questions Addressed by Education Minister

Guwahati, in a significant announcement, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu addressed concerns over the alleged inclusion of out-of-syllabus questions in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Mathematics exam 2024. Amidst a flurry of complaints from students and parents, the minister assured that students would be compensated for any discrepancies found in the Mathematics paper.

Immediate Response to Student Concerns

Following the uproar over questions number 46 and 61, which were reportedly not covered in the Assam SEBA HSLC Syllabus 2024, Pegu confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has been directed to award marks for any questions deemed out-of-syllabus. This move comes as a relief to numerous aspirants who feared for their scores in the crucial examination. The decision underscores the education department's commitment to maintaining fairness in the evaluation process, especially in light of the significant changes introduced in this year's exam pattern.

Revising the Exam Pattern

Pegu elaborated on the rationale behind modifying the question paper format, stating that the previous pattern hindered Assam students' ability to compete in national competitive examinations. In response to this long-standing issue, the education ministry initiated several workshops and training sessions aimed at revising the exam pattern to align with central boards like CBSE. This alignment is part of a broader strategy to prepare students for all India competitive exams, including those conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The reform is also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), aiming to enhance educational standards and student competitiveness on a national level.

Looking Towards the Future

The controversy surrounding the HSLC Mathematics paper has sparked a broader discussion on the need for a more responsive and adaptable education system. As Assam moves to implement the NEP and revise its examination patterns, the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the quest to provide a quality education that meets the needs of all students. With the education ministry's proactive approach, there is optimism that future examinations will better reflect the syllabus and prepare students for success both within Assam and beyond.