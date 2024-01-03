en English
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Aspire People Limited has initiated a recruitment drive for Special Educational Needs (SEN) Teaching Assistants in Tamworth and its surrounding areas. The company is seeking individuals experienced in supporting children with a range of special needs, including Autism, Learning Difficulties, Challenging Behaviour, Dyslexia, ADHD, and Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) issues.

Role and Responsibilities of SEN Teaching Assistants

The role of an SEN Teaching Assistant entails providing support within the classroom, in small groups, and one-on-one settings. The assistants are expected to utilize positive reinforcement and behavior-based instruction, while adhering to the children’s specialized support plans to enhance their overall learning experience.

Qualifications for Candidates

Candidates applying for the position should possess relevant qualifications and experience in SEN settings. Additional SEN training certifications will be considered advantageous. Aspire People Limited places a high premium on safeguarding and promoting children’s welfare. Consequently, applicants are required to undergo Child Protection screening, which includes checks with former employers and Disclosure and Barring Checks.

Benefits Offered by Aspire People Limited

Aspire offers its employees benefits such as a 100 joining bonus, diverse educational roles, a dedicated consultant, competitive pay rates, and the significant opportunity to impact children’s lives positively. The company upholds the importance of creating a supportive and caring environment for both staff and students, which is reflected in their recruitment process.

Education
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

