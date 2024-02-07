Ashville College: Historic Transformation Towards a Day School

Ashville College, a historic institution in Harrogate, is poised for a significant transformation as it nears its 150th anniversary in 2027. The school, founded in 1877, is in the process of creating a comprehensive campus masterplan aimed at overhauling large sections of its estate. This ambitious project forms part of the school's transition to operating solely as a day school, with boarding facilities being systematically phased out.

Reflecting Changes in School Community

The drastic shift reflects the current makeup of the school community, with day pupils making up over 90% of its student body. The cessation of boarding services will free up considerable space, paving the way for the expansion and enhancement of educational facilities and opportunities for all students. This move is in line with the school's firm commitment to academic excellence, a nurturing environment, and the development of skills required for the 21st century.

Collaborations and Feedback

For the execution of this project, the school has initiated collaborations with architects and designers. In a bid to involve the school community in the transformation process, plans are in place to seek feedback in the forthcoming term. Rhiannon Wilkinson, the Head of Ashville College, has communicated the school's vision and commitment to parents and reassured them about the school's future trajectory.

Challenges in the Independent Boarding Sector

Speaking about the decision, the Chair of Governors, Jamie Search, acknowledged that the independent boarding sector has been grappling with challenges, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Ashville College's decision aligns with these overarching trends. The school is providing support to families of current boarders by offering guidance and facilitating smooth transitions to other boarding schools. It is expected that by July 2025, boarding services will cease, allowing current Year 10 and Lower Sixth boarders to complete their respective education stages at Ashville College.