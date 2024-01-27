Aseri Radrodro's Reinstatement: PM Sitiveni Rabuka's Call

The future of the ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro hangs in the balance with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka holding the reins. As per former parliament secretary Mary Chapman, it is the Prime Minister's prerogative to reinstate him, and there is no stipulated time frame for him to do so. Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his intent to await the Management Board (MB) decision of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) before finalizing his stance.

SODELPA's Stance on Radrodro's Reinstatement

The Social Democratic Liberal Party recently passed a resolution pleading with Prime Minister Rabuka to reinstate Aseri Radrodro. Aseri Radrodro was dismissed from the cabinet by Rabuka himself. The party leader, Viliame Gavoka, emphasized that Radrodro had adhered to the party's directives and asserted his belief that all members reinstated in September last year. This resolution has been communicated to Rabuka, with Gavoka assuring full support from the SODELPA for their coalition partners.

A Historical Perspective

Reflecting on her tenure, Mary Chapman mentioned instances where situations similar to Radrodro's had occurred. Taufa Vakatale, who had served as an Education Minister under Rabuka's government, had stepped down over disagreements with government decisions. In another instance, former parliamentarian Parmanandam had crossed the floor, an action permissible under the 1970 constitution.

Decisions and Implications

The decision to reinstate or not, and the time it takes for such a decision to be made, are matters solely under the authority of the Prime Minister. These decisions have far-reaching implications, impacting not just the individuals involved, but the functioning of the government and the perception of the public. As we await the decision of Prime Minister Rabuka, the reinstatement of Aseri Radrodro continues to be a matter of considerable debate and anticipation.