Arts Discipline Leads in Graduate Numbers: AISHE 2021-22 Report

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report, conducted by the Union Education Ministry, delineates the academic landscape in India for the year. The report uncovers a surge in the total number of graduates to 1.07 crore in 2021-22, a notable increase from 95.4 lakh in the prior year.

Arts Leads in Graduate Numbers

The Arts discipline has seen an impressive number of graduates at the undergraduate level, totaling 24.16 lakh students. This number surpasses that of the Science discipline, which produced 11.97 lakh graduates. The report underlines a notable predominance of female students amongst the graduates, with 54% in Arts and 53.8% in Science.

Postgraduate Level and Gender Representation

At the postgraduate level, Social Science leads with 3.87 lakh graduates. A striking 58.5% of these graduates are female, while Science follows with 2.61 lakh graduates. The Science discipline also boasts a female majority, with 62.6%.

Ph.D. Level Graduates

When it comes to Ph.D. level graduates, Science again takes the lead with 7,408 doctoral degrees awarded. Engineering & Technology follows closely, recognizing 6,270 Ph.D. graduates. The AISHE 2021-22 report, thus, paints a comprehensive picture of the distribution of graduates across various academic streams at different levels of higher education, reflecting a shift in student preferences and a remarkable representation of gender.

Further, the report highlighted a 26.5% increase in enrollment in higher education. The survey also sheds light on the rise in female enrollment, the female Gross Enrollment Ratio, the increase in enrollment of SC and ST students, and the noticeable augmentation of female faculty. It also noted an international student body hailing from 170 different countries, adding to the diversity of higher education in India.

The report also touched upon the gender disparity in STEM programs and the University Grants Commission's (UGC) efforts to promote female participation in these fields. Furthermore, it provided statistics on the enrollment share of Arts courses at 34.2%, Science at 14.8%, Commerce at 13.3%, and Engineering and Technology at 11.8%. The AISHE 2021-22 report, thus, not only reflects the increase in female enrollment but also highlights the marginal improvement in the gender ratio of female faculty per 100 male faculty, suggesting an evolving landscape of higher education in India.