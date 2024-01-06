en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Armenian Police Force Faces General Knowledge Crisis: Interior Ministry Report

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Armenian Police Force Faces General Knowledge Crisis: Interior Ministry Report

In an unprecedented development, the Armenian Interior Ministry announced that nearly 50% of its police officers failed to pass the general knowledge test during the attestation process. This detail emerged as part of the results from the comprehensive attestation process that was conducted amongst the officers towards the end of December 2023.

A Rigorous Attestation Process

In total, 1,123 officers underwent this rigorous attestation process. However, a mere 190 officers managed to successfully navigate through all the stages. An additional three officers are currently awaiting their attestation results.

The attestation process is a comprehensive examination of an officer’s capabilities, divided into four distinct stages. It begins with an electronic test of general knowledge, colloquially referred to by the officers as an ‘IQ test’. This is followed by a two-stage physical and firearms training test, an electronic test of professional competencies, and lastly, an interview for main and higher group police positions.

(Read Also: Azerbaijan Police Unearth Extensive Weaponry in Khankendi Clearance Operation)

Breakdown of the Results

The results revealed a surprising lack of general knowledge amongst the officers. A total of 454 officers failed to clear the general knowledge test. Physical training posed another significant hurdle, with 192 officers failing in this stage. Firearms training saw 279 officers falling short of the required standards. Finally, a minuscule 8 officers were unsuccessful in demonstrating their professional competence.

(Read Also: France Condemns Violence Against Armenian Community in Jerusalem)

The General Knowledge ‘IQ Test’

The general knowledge test, often dubbed the ‘IQ test’, forms a major part of the attestation process. This test is divided into two parts. The first part assesses the officer’s general development, while the second part tests the professional skills of the officer. The high failure rate in this stage raises questions about the overall competence of the Armenian police force.

Read More

0
Armenia Education Law
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Armenia

See more
4 hours ago
Armenia and US Officials Meet: A Leap Towards Normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations
On a mission to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, held a meeting with the Chief Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, Louis Bono, in Yerevan. The meeting, a beacon of hope in the long-standing tensions between the two nations, follows
Armenia and US Officials Meet: A Leap Towards Normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations
Rosa Linn Calls for Humanitarian Aid to Artsakh Amid Blockade
1 day ago
Rosa Linn Calls for Humanitarian Aid to Artsakh Amid Blockade
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Debut as a Couple at COAF Gala
1 day ago
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Debut as a Couple at COAF Gala
Armenian MP Advocates for Unconditional Recognition of Armenian Genocide and Relations with Turkey
1 day ago
Armenian MP Advocates for Unconditional Recognition of Armenian Genocide and Relations with Turkey
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Rattles Armenia-Georgia Border, No Damages Reported
1 day ago
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Rattles Armenia-Georgia Border, No Damages Reported
Berg Advocates for Dialogue and EU Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
1 day ago
Berg Advocates for Dialogue and EU Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
54 seconds
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
2 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
2 mins
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
3 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
3 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
5 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
6 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
8 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
9 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
18 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app