Armenian Police Force Faces General Knowledge Crisis: Interior Ministry Report

In an unprecedented development, the Armenian Interior Ministry announced that nearly 50% of its police officers failed to pass the general knowledge test during the attestation process. This detail emerged as part of the results from the comprehensive attestation process that was conducted amongst the officers towards the end of December 2023.

A Rigorous Attestation Process

In total, 1,123 officers underwent this rigorous attestation process. However, a mere 190 officers managed to successfully navigate through all the stages. An additional three officers are currently awaiting their attestation results.

The attestation process is a comprehensive examination of an officer’s capabilities, divided into four distinct stages. It begins with an electronic test of general knowledge, colloquially referred to by the officers as an ‘IQ test’. This is followed by a two-stage physical and firearms training test, an electronic test of professional competencies, and lastly, an interview for main and higher group police positions.

Breakdown of the Results

The results revealed a surprising lack of general knowledge amongst the officers. A total of 454 officers failed to clear the general knowledge test. Physical training posed another significant hurdle, with 192 officers failing in this stage. Firearms training saw 279 officers falling short of the required standards. Finally, a minuscule 8 officers were unsuccessful in demonstrating their professional competence.

The General Knowledge ‘IQ Test’

The general knowledge test, often dubbed the ‘IQ test’, forms a major part of the attestation process. This test is divided into two parts. The first part assesses the officer’s general development, while the second part tests the professional skills of the officer. The high failure rate in this stage raises questions about the overall competence of the Armenian police force.

