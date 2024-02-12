Arkansas Tech Students Attend AFLV Central Conference: Insights on Fraternal Leadership and Values

Six Arkansas Tech University students embarked on an enlightening journey to Indianapolis, Ind., for the 2024 Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values (AFLV) Central conference. Representing the vibrant Greek life of their institution, these students immersed themselves in the world of fraternal leadership and values, gaining invaluable insights to bring back to their campus community.

A Melting Pot of Ideas and Networking

The conference, which took place on February 12, 2024, drew approximately 2,400 college students from across the United States. Among them were Jacob Allen, Tucker Cramm, Kiara Doshier, Chloe Karnes, Ellie Riddle, and Bryce Smith – six ambitious individuals chosen to represent Arkansas Tech University's fraternity and sorority life. This diverse assembly of young leaders provided the perfect platform for idea exchange and networking.

Tucker Cramm, one of the ATU delegates, found the conference particularly enlightening regarding the functioning of Interfraternity Councils. In the intricate world of Greek life, such councils play a crucial role in maintaining order, ensuring collaboration, and fostering growth among various fraternities. Cramm shared his newfound knowledge, stating, "The conference taught me the importance of open communication, shared goals, and consistent engagement in maintaining a high-functioning council. These elements are vital in creating a cohesive and thriving Greek community."

Values-Based Recruitment: The Backbone of Sorority Life

Ellie Riddle, another ATU delegate, focused her attention on the recruitment process in sororities. She learned that values-based recruitment is essential for creating a safe environment for all women in Greek life at ATU. This approach emphasizes lasting sisterhood, good scholarship, philanthropy, service, and embracing leadership positions.

"I realized that sororities are much more than a social aspect of college life," Riddle explained. "Values-based recruitment ensures that we attract members who share our commitment to building a strong, supportive community based on shared values and goals." By implementing this strategy, Riddle believes that Greek life at ATU will continue to evolve and thrive.