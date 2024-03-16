APWEN Powers LASU Female Hostel with Solar Installation: A N5 Million Investment

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, has made a significant contribution to the Lagos State University (LASU) Epe campus, by donating and installing a 1.5KVA solar system, a 1.5hp solar pump, and five solar street lights at the female Engineering student's hostel. Atinuke Owolabi, the Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter, announced that this N5 million investment was aimed at combating the erratic electricity supply on campus, ensuring a 24-hour power supply for the students.

Addressing Critical Needs

The donation comes in response to the dire conditions faced by students due to power outages lasting over a month, which also impacted water supply and security on campus. Owolabi highlighted the importance of a stable power supply for the engineering students' academic pursuits, especially for those in their final year, by facilitating uninterrupted study sessions and research. Moreover, the project includes training for female engineering students on solar generation, installation, and maintenance, emphasizing renewable energy and its benefits for the campus environment.

Enhancing Academic Excellence

APWEN's initiative is part of a broader mission to support and inspire female engineering students, aiming to remove barriers to their academic success. By improving the learning environment and providing essential amenities, APWEN seeks to encourage more first-class graduates from engineering faculties. This gesture also aligns with efforts to promote women in engineering fields, providing them with the necessary tools and mentorship to excel.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Plans

The association has engaged with the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, discussing the students' plight and the potential for state government intervention through a mini-grid project for the campus. APWEN calls on NGOs, corporate organizations, and philanthropists to support similar initiatives, emphasizing the role of collective efforts in enhancing educational facilities. The LASU management has expressed gratitude for this donation, recognizing its significance in complementing the university's efforts to provide a conducive learning environment for its students.

This initiative by APWEN not only addresses immediate challenges faced by LASU's female engineering students but also sets a precedent for the role of professional associations in supporting educational institutions. As LASU looks towards a future of sustainable energy solutions on campus, the contributions of APWEN are a beacon of hope and inspiration for students and the broader educational community.