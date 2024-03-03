APSU's 4th Annual Rural Education Conference: Innovating for Thriving Rural Schools

Registration is now open for the fourth annual Rural Education Conference, a pivotal event that brings together educators, administrators, and thought leaders to address the unique challenges and opportunities in rural education. Hosted by the Center for Rural Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU), the conference will unfold virtually on March 19th, under the theme 'Innovating the Rural Experience: Growing Student Leaders, Pioneering Teacher Ed Initiatives and Enhancing Community Partnerships.'

Empowering Rural Education

This year's conference aims to shed light on the pressing issues facing rural schools in Tennessee, where nearly half of the state's school districts are classified as rural. With a focus on integrating advanced technologies like AI into classroom settings, pioneering microteaching techniques, and forging stronger school-community partnerships, the agenda is packed with 16 sessions designed to inspire and empower educators. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse group of speakers, including higher education faculty, K-12 school leaders, and educational consultants, making for a rich exchange of ideas and best practices.

Free Registration and Resources

In a significant move towards inclusivity and accessibility, the APSU Center for Rural Education has made conference registration free for all attendees this year. This initiative not only opens the door for a wider audience but also underlines the conference's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where educators can share expertise and reimagine the future of rural schooling. Attendees are encouraged to register early on the APSU Center for Rural Education website to secure their spot and receive a complimentary Center for Rural Education T-shirt, subject to availability.

Championing Rural Schools

Under the leadership of Dr. Cheryl Lambert, the Center for Rural Education has been at the forefront of championing the needs of rural schools in Tennessee. Since its establishment in 2018, the center has made significant strides in enhancing classroom experiences through the provision of 3D printers and Lego Education sets, as well as driving initiatives aimed at professional development, teacher recruitment, and funding for rural education initiatives. The upcoming conference is a testament to the center's dedication to creating and maintaining thriving rural schools, leveraging innovation and community partnerships to overcome the challenges of geographic isolation, limited resources, and teacher shortages.

As the Rural Education Conference approaches, participants can look forward to a day of insightful discussion and collaboration. The event promises not only to highlight the strengths of rural schools but also to pave the way for groundbreaking educational practices that can transform the rural experience for students, teachers, and communities alike.