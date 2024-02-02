Apprentice Champions Childcare Careers and Welsh Language Preservation

Cian Owen, a 22-year-old apprentice hailing from Bangor, has embarked on a mission to change perceptions within the childcare industry. Leveraging his apprenticeship through Urdd Gobaith Cymru, he's challenging stereotypes and inspiring more individuals to consider careers that directly influence the lives of young children. Owen's journey is not only changing the face of the childcare industry, but also driving the 'Genius Decision' campaign during Apprenticeship Week Wales.

From Hospitality to Childcare

Despite having a background in hospitality, Owen discovered his passion lay in working with and positively impacting children. This led him to an apprenticeship in early years and childcare at Ffalabalam nursery, a role that allows him to learn on the job and see his influence on young minds first-hand.

Preserving the Welsh Language

As a first language Welsh speaker, Owen's contribution extends beyond childcare. He's playing a vital role in preserving the Welsh language, teaching children basic words and sentences. He observes their rapid language acquisition and takes immense pride in his role in keeping the Welsh language alive in his region.

Future Aspirations

While Owen finds his work with children fulfilling, he's not stopping there. He has plans to further his training and become a school classroom assistant. This career progression will enable him to continue making a positive impact on young lives, while also ensuring the continued preservation of the Welsh language.

Through his journey, Owen is not just an advocate for childcare apprenticeships, but also a champion for language preservation and the shaping of young minds. His story is a testament to the power of apprenticeships in opening up new career paths and making a difference in the community.