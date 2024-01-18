en English
Apple Hongdae Store Opens in Seoul: A Hub for Education and Creativity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
In a strategic move to enhance its presence and cater to the educational and creative needs of Seoul’s youthful population, Apple has unveiled its seventh retail store in the vibrant neighborhood of Hongdae. This store, the first in the Mapo District, is located near prestigious universities like Hongik University, Yonsei University’s Shinchon Campus, and Ewha Women’s University, promising to serve as an epicenter for students, families, and the local community.

Apple Hongdae: A Hub for Creativity and Education

Apple Hongdae emerges not merely as a store but as a hub for creativity and education. It offers a range of educational sessions and discounts, reflecting the area’s thriving creative culture. The store is set to host a Pop-Up Studio session with celebrated hip-hop artist Beenzino, introducing Apple’s Freeform app through a creative vision board activity. This session is an integral part of the ‘Today with Apple’ initiative and will be available across all Apple Stores in Korea, Japan, and Australia starting February 9.

‘Bring on College with Apple’ Campaign Offers

In tandem with the ‘Bring on College with Apple’ campaign, the store extends Apple’s Education Pricing and unique offers to students. These include complimentary AirPods with eligible Mac purchases and an Apple Pencil with eligible iPad purchases, valid until March 13. The campaign showcases Apple’s dedication to supporting students’ educational journey by providing access to top-tier technology.

A Store Design Reflecting Local Street Culture

Apple Hongdae features a unique logo that resonates with the local street culture, further reinforcing Apple’s commitment to integrating with and enriching the communities in which it operates. The store boasts a diverse, multilingual staff, offering personalized assistance to customers. In line with Apple’s environmental commitment, the store is carbon-neutral and operates on 100% renewable energy.

With its 100th location in the Asia-Pacific region, Apple continues to expand its footprint, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to providing quality products and services while fostering creativity and education within local communities.

