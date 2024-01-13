en English
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Proceeds with Exams Amid Festival, Introduces ‘Low Pass’ Grades

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Proceeds with Exams Amid Festival, Introduces ‘Low Pass’ Grades

Despite the closure of its headquarters for the Pongal festival, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will carry out all examinations scheduled for Monday as planned, according to a recent press release. In a break from tradition, the university has suspended the long-standing practice of allowing students to change their exam centers for the current year, citing logistical difficulties.

Exam Center Changes Suspended

This decision by the Syndicate Standing Committee comes in response to former students’ requests for the facility to change examination centers, especially those who needed to sit for supplementary exams post-course completion. However, the university stands firm on its decision, emphasizing the logistical challenges of accommodating such changes.

Introduction of ‘Low Pass’ Grades

In a significant policy shift, the university has also decided to award ‘low pass’ grades to students who secure passing marks in semester exams but falter in individual subjects due to insufficient internal assessment scores. The implementation of this policy is imminent, as confirmed by official sources.

Future Initiatives by the University

The university has also announced the AKTU B Tech Even Sem Time Table 2024, available on the official website. The exams will take place in May, with the date sheet available in April. Furthermore, the university will release call letters containing personal details and exam information in May. The refund of revaluation decisions, another critical aspect, is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Established in 2014, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University offers a range of courses and is committed to providing leadership in technological and engineering education and research in Kerala State. The university also caters to students with disabilities by offering scholarships and continually receives positive feedback from its students.

0
Education Policy
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

