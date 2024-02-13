Apeejay Schools Honor Student Achievements at Annual Appreciation Days

Apeejay Schools Celebrate Annual Appreciation Days: A Tale of Triumph and Talent

On February 13, 2024, Apeejay Schools, Tanda Road Jalandhar and Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, rejoiced in their Annual Appreciation Days, honoring the academic, co-scholastic, and human values achievements of their students. The events, held under the themes 'Abhijit Conquer the Happiness' and 'Unleashing Potential', showcased the schools' dedication to holistic development and the diverse talents of their students.

Apeejay School, Tanda Road Jalandhar: A Day of Joy and Achievements

At Apeejay School, Tanda Road Jalandhar, the atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and joy as students and teachers gathered for their Annual Appreciation Day. The day-long event featured captivating performances, including an enchanting skit on aliens, mesmerizing dance numbers, and an energetic Bhangra performance that had everyone on their feet.

The highlight of the day was the prize distribution ceremony where meritorious students were awarded for their hard work and dedication. The school Principal emphasized the importance of providing ethical and value-based education, stating, "Our mission is to nurture well-rounded individuals who are not only academically sound but also embody strong moral values."

Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi: A Two-Day Extravaganza

Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, hosted a grand two-day event to recognize the achievements of its students. The annual appreciation day, 'Unleashing Potential', featured an array of cultural performances that left the audience in awe.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Neha Berlia, Co-Promoter of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director-Academics at CBSE, Mr. Bhupesh Chaudhary (IAS), Director of Training & Technical Education & Director of Higher Education, Ms. Ragini Rainu, renowned Sufi singer, and Ms. Reela Hota, renowned Odissi dancer, graced the occasion with their presence.

Dr. Berlia, in her address, commended the school for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to holistic education, saying, "Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, is a true beacon of education, fostering excellence and instilling values in its students."

Beyond Academics: The Pursuit of Holistic Development

Both Apeejay Schools have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to holistic development, focusing on academic achievements, co-scholastic activities, and human values. Their annual appreciation days serve as a testament to their success in nurturing well-rounded individuals who are prepared to face the challenges of the modern world.

As the events came to a close, the sense of accomplishment and pride was palpable. The students of Apeejay Schools, Tanda Road Jalandhar and Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, had not only showcased their talents but also reaffirmed their commitment to the pursuit of excellence. These annual appreciation days will undoubtedly remain etched in their memories as a celebration of triumph, talent, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.