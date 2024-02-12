AP PolyCET-2024: A Gateway to Quality Polytechnic Education and Employment Opportunities

When the sun rises on April 27, 2024, thousands of students will gather with hope and anticipation for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP PolyCET-2024). Commissioner (Technical Education) Chadalavada Nagarani announced the exam date, along with a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of polytechnic education in the state.

Bridging the Gap: Polytechnic Education and a Bright Future

Chadalavada Nagarani, the Technical Education Commissioner, firmly believes in the transformative power of polytechnic education. With a vision to prepare students for the future, Nagarani is spearheading a campaign to raise awareness among Class X students about the benefits of polytechnic education, employment opportunities, and salary structures.

To ensure equal opportunities, free coaching for AP PolyCET-2024 will be provided in all government polytechnic colleges following the Class X exams. Modernized laboratories and improved accommodation facilities will offer a conducive learning environment, ensuring that students have the best resources at their disposal.

A Pledge for Quality and Recognition

Nagarani is committed to offering the best education possible. With this goal in mind, the state technical education department is working towards securing college recognition under the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for better education and employment opportunities.

The department's efforts will not end with the examination. They are prepared to offer enhanced education from the academic year 2024-25, focusing on providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen fields.

Industry Partnerships: Ensuring Immediate Employment Opportunities

Recognizing the importance of employment opportunities, the state technical education department has signed agreements with industries to provide immediate employment upon the completion of polytechnic education.

Apart from securing jobs, these partnerships will also help bridge the gap between industry requirements and the education provided in polytechnic institutions. By aligning the curriculum with industry needs, students will be better equipped to face the challenges of the modern workforce.

As the date for AP PolyCET-2024 approaches, the Technical Education Commissioner's initiatives send a clear message: polytechnic education is not just an alternative, but a pathway to a bright and prosperous future. By focusing on quality, accessibility, and industry partnerships, Chadalavada Nagarani and the state technical education department are paving the way for a new generation of skilled professionals.