Anviksha: IIT Kanpur's Inaugural Humanities and Social Sciences Conference Breaks New Ground

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recently marked a significant milestone in academic discourse by hosting its inaugural two-day national research scholars' conference, christened Anviksha. Themed 'Boundaries,' the conference delved into various facets pertaining to sociality, political discourse, identity formation, and literary and aesthetic production, all interpreted through the lens of emerging scholars across India.

Unprecedented Interest and Rigorous Process

Reflecting the growing interest in humanities and social sciences research, Anviksha witnessed over 500 submissions, presenting a rich diversity of thought. Following an extensive and rigorous blind peer review process, 48 abstracts were handpicked for the final presentation. The selected research papers were showcased in 12 panels, each focusing on themes such as Gender, Conflict, Digital Frontiers, Urbanisation, and Knowledge, offering a kaleidoscope of ideas and analyses.

A Platform for Interdisciplinary Discourse

Prof. S. Ganesh, the Director of IIT Kanpur, underscored the significance of interdisciplinary discourse in humanities and social sciences. He stated that Anviksha is a manifestation of the institute's commitment to fostering an environment of inclusive and informed education. Prof. Mini Chandran, the Head of the Department, set the stage by elaborating on the conceptualization of the conference's theme and expressed aspirations for Anviksha to evolve into a recurring academic event.

Keynote Speakers on Ethics and Culture

Adding further depth to the conference, keynote speakers Prof. Ipshita Chanda from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Prof. Janaki Abraham from the Delhi School of Economics shed light on the importance of ethical engagement with plurality and the dynamic nature of customs and rituals, respectively. Their insights enriched the discourse, providing food for thought for all attendees.

As the curtains came down on the successful inaugural edition, Anviksha stands as a testament to IIT Kanpur's dedication to nurturing scholarly dialogue and spotlighting emerging research talent in the fields of humanities and social sciences. It has set the stage for future editions, promising to be a beacon for research scholars nationwide.