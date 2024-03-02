Anne Arundel Unveils 2024 Teacher of the Year Finalists, Celebrating Educational Excellence

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) took a significant step in recognizing educational excellence by announcing the finalists for the coveted 2024 Teacher of the Year award. This announcement, made by Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell, Board of Education members, and Mark Hoffmann, president of the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, shines a spotlight on five outstanding educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods. These finalists represent a broad spectrum of subjects and educational levels, from elementary to high school.

Advertisment

Meet the Finalists

The finalists for this prestigious award include three elementary school teachers, one middle school teacher, and one high school teacher, each bringing a unique approach to their teaching. They are:

Patrick Alexander, instrumental music, Piney Orchard Elementary School

Jesse Bragg, math, Meade Middle School

Amy Chitwood, special education, Ridgeway Elementary School

Elizabeth Heist, music, Lake Shore Elementary School

Kellie Skinner, special education, Annapolis High School

Advertisment

Additionally, two educators from Anne Arundel County Independent Schools were named as finalists for their respective Teacher of the Year award: Clinton Kittrell, science, The Summit School; and Tiffany Wenck, math, St. Paul's Lutheran School.

A Celebration of Teaching Excellence

The announcement of the finalists is more than just a recognition; it's a celebration of the hard work, dedication, and innovative approaches these educators bring to their classrooms. The 38th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event, scheduled for May 3, 2024, will not only honor these finalists but also acknowledge 69 other deserving teachers from across Anne Arundel County. This event underscores the importance of quality education and the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the minds of future generations.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead

The county Teacher of the Year will not only receive this prestigious accolade but will also represent AACPS in the Maryland Teacher of the Year competition, further highlighting the significance of their contribution to education. This next step offers an opportunity for broader recognition and serves as a testament to the quality of education and teaching talent within Anne Arundel County.

As the community eagerly awaits the announcement of the 2024 Teacher of the Year at the upcoming awards event, there is a palpable sense of pride and anticipation. These finalists exemplify the highest standards of teaching excellence, and their nomination serves as an inspiration to educators everywhere. The impact of their dedication and innovative teaching methods will undoubtedly resonate within their classrooms and beyond for many years to come.