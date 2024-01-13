en English
Animation as a Tool of Influence: KCTV’s ‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Animation as a Tool of Influence: KCTV’s ‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’

In an intriguing blend of education and entertainment, KCTV is now broadcasting new episodes of the 3D animated series ‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’. Created by the sanctioned SEK Studio, the series is specifically designed for a young audience. Through its episodes, it cleverly interweaves historical narratives related to Korea’s division, aiming to shape the understanding of its viewers about their nation’s past and present.

Animating History for Young Minds

‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’ is not just another animated series. It is a carefully crafted tool that combines the allure of animation with historical education. The series uses its vibrant characters and engaging storylines to introduce its young viewers to historical events that led to the division of Korea. It provides them with a foundation of knowledge that aligns with the broadcaster’s objectives, subtly shaping their perspective towards the geopolitical situation.

By leveraging the influence of animation, the series successfully instills a sense of national unity and patriotism in the young minds. It fosters an understanding of the historical narratives that have shaped their nation, while also encouraging a rejection of foreign interference.

A Broader Theme: Patriotism and Sovereignty

The content of ‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’ skillfully aligns with broader themes of patriotism and sovereignty. These themes are often emphasized in the media of countries facing external sanctions and pressures. The series, through its captivating storytelling and historical narratives, subtly reinforces these themes in each episode.

The use of media, particularly animation, to convey such messages is not new. However, the series stands as a distinct example of how such strategies can be effectively employed to engage with younger demographics. It shows the power of animation in shaping perceptions and influencing thoughts, particularly when it comes to matters of national importance.

Conveying Messages through Animation

‘Prince Hodong and Princess of Rangnang’ is more than just an entertaining animated series. It’s a strategic attempt by KCTV and SEK Studio to use animation for a deeper and more impactful purpose. The series is a testament to the potential of animation as a tool for education, engagement, and influence.

As new episodes continue to be broadcast, the series is likely to further its reach among its target audience. It will continue to shape their understanding of their national history and current geopolitical situation, thereby playing a significant role in shaping the mindset of the next generation.

Education South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

