Anglican Bishop Urges Support for Government Initiatives to Tackle Poverty in Bukedi District

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Anglican Bishop Urges Support for Government Initiatives to Tackle Poverty in Bukedi District

In a move to combat the stark poverty levels in Bukedi District, Uganda, Anglican Bishop Samuel George Egesa has called upon the local Christian community to lend their active support to government initiatives. During a confirmation ceremony at St Stephen Church of Uganda, the Bishop addressed 171 Christians, urging them to participate actively in government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) instead of attributing the region’s poverty issues to President Museveni.

Bishop’s Call for Active Participation

Bishop Egesa’s words were a clarion call for the Christian community to rise above their circumstances and contribute to the alleviation of poverty. “Work harder and embrace government-initiated programs,” he urged, implying that the region’s poverty issues can’t be resolved solely through governmental efforts, but require the active participation and cooperation of the local communities.

Emphasis on Education

Besides the call for active participation in government initiatives, Bishop Egesa also stressed upon the need for clergy members to pursue higher education. He noted an encouraging trend of an increasing number of parish priests obtaining master’s degrees and doctorates in the diocese. Going forward, he declared that all parish priests should have degrees in line with the new diocesan policy. The push for education is aimed at preventing the misinterpretation of the Bible due to limited educational backgrounds.

Poverty in Bukedi

Bukedi District, part of the Bukedi sub-region, holds the dubious distinction of being the second poorest in Uganda, with a poverty rate of 43.7% and a GDP per capita of less than $135. The National Development Plan 3, however, has set an ambitious target to reduce poverty in the Bukedi region to 25.8% by promoting growth in sectors like agribusiness, industrial development, and tourism.

Education
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

