Andhra Pradesh Partners with Amazon India to Empower 10,000 Students with Computer Science Education

In a significant stride towards digital empowerment, the Andhra Pradesh government has renewed its partnership with Amazon India. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the 'Amazon Future Engineer programme' aims to provide computer science education to 10,000 students in the state by the 2024-25 academic year.

A Digital Leap Forward

The signing ceremony, attended by officials from the Samagra Shiksha project, SCERT, and representatives from Amazon India, marks a second year of collaboration. The initiative is set to commence soon in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

This ambitious project, funded by Amazon India, involves various partners, including the Andhra Pradesh government, the World Bank, Leadership for Equity, and the NGO Quest Alliance. The program's primary goal is to equip teachers with pedagogical, technical, and leadership training to effectively teach computer science and run computational thinking clubs.

Empowering Teachers, Shaping Futures

The Amazon Future Engineer programme is designed to develop a pilot computer science curriculum for government schools. By 2026-27, the project aims to expand its reach to 100,000 students. The initiative emphasizes equipping students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, with future-oriented skills.

Samagra Shiksha project director Srinivasa Rao underscored the importance of integrating computer science education to prepare students for the digital age. Akshay Kashyap, the leader of Amazon Future Engineer India, echoed this sentiment, highlighting their commitment to empowering students with essential skills for the future.

A Legacy of Learning

Over the past two years, the Amazon Future Engineer programme has already reached over 1.5 million students and 8,000 educators nationally. This renewed partnership between the Andhra Pradesh government and Amazon India is a testament to their shared vision of creating a tech-savvy future generation.

As the world continues to evolve in the digital age, initiatives like the Amazon Future Engineer programme are pivotal in empowering students with the necessary skills. By providing computer science education, these students are not just learning about technology; they are being equipped to shape it.

In the words of Akshay Kashyap, "Today's students are tomorrow's innovators." With the Amazon Future Engineer programme, the seeds of innovation are being sown in the fertile minds of Andhra Pradesh's youth.

The renewed partnership between Andhra Pradesh and Amazon India is a beacon of hope for a future where every student, irrespective of their background, has the opportunity to contribute to the global digital landscape.