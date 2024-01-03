Andhra Pradesh Government to Integrate Paid Internships into Curriculum; Launches Career Guidance Toolkit

Unveiling an innovative approach to higher education, Andhra Pradesh’s Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, has announced the State government’s intent to interweave paid internships into the curriculum for graduating students. This ground-breaking initiative is currently the subject of ongoing dialogues with industry representatives. The announcement was made during the recent roll-out of a ‘Career Guidance Toolkit’, a comprehensive support system for students navigating their academic journey.

Transformative Toolkit for Future-Ready Students

The ‘Career Guidance Toolkit’ is a revolutionary project by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), designed to provide continuous guidance and support to students across a wide range of disciplines. This toolkit represents a departure from the standard model of offering career guidance predominantly towards the end of the academic cycle. Instead, it offers a semester-wise action plan, ensuring students are well-equipped and future-ready at every stage of their higher education.

Empowering Students with Essential Skills

More than just an academic roadmap, the toolkit outlines the vital skills necessary for domain expertise, encompassing both hard skills specific to a student’s chosen field and the development of essential soft skills. This comprehensive approach ensures that students are not only knowledgeable in their domain but also possess the interpersonal and professional skills vital for success in the modern workplace.

Fostering Entrepreneurial Spirit

In addition to its focus on skills development and academic success, the toolkit also encourages an entrepreneurial spirit among students. It provides a wealth of resources for those considering starting their own ventures or contributing to innovation within existing companies. By encouraging this entrepreneurial mindset, the toolkit fosters a new generation of innovators and industry leaders.

The toolkit’s launch was attended by key figures from APSCHE and the Department of Higher Education, including Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, and other dignitaries, signalling a widespread support for this novel advancement in higher education.