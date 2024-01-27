Alumni Association Donates Hostels to Address Accommodation Crisis at Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti

In a significant move to address the deep-rooted accommodation crisis in Nigeria's public tertiary institutions, the Alumni Association of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, has gifted two new blocks of hostels to the Polytechnic. This generous donation was revealed during a ceremony in Ado Ekiti, highlighting the severe hardships faced by non-resident students due to the acute shortage of hostel space.

Alumni Association Steps Up

The initiative was led by the National President of the association, Dr. Oyedokun Abiodun, who shed light on the detrimental impact of the accommodation shortage on students' academic and personal lives. With the handover of these hostels, a ray of hope has been ignited for the students struggling with the crisis. The gesture also serves as a call to arms for more such actions by other associations and entities capable of making a difference.

A Tribute and a Call to Action

In a touching tribute to two important figures associated with the institution, the newly donated hostels have been named after the pioneering National President and immediate past Rector, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, and a deceased member, Mrs. Rita Aboloma. This gesture is a testament to their contributions to the institution and a reminder of the legacy they left behind.

However, Dr. Abiodun emphasized that these donations, while significant, are merely a drop in the ocean. He strongly urged the government to intervene and address this widespread issue that is negatively impacting the future of the nation's youth.

A Step Towards Improvement

Gratitude for the association's initiative was expressed by the school's Rector, Dr. Temitope Alake, who received the hostels. The handover signifies a step towards improving the living conditions of students at the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti. It also acts as a beacon, shining a light on the urgent need for collective efforts to address the accommodation crisis plaguing Nigeria's public tertiary institutions.